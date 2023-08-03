B&W Widescreen Smartphone Videos Are Fun :-)

I brought the “Our Expat Journey” webseries to a close. I’ll have more to say about that later. And I started a new webseries of sorts: Black & white, widescreen (2.2:1 70mm equiv.) mini-docs made with my Pixel 6. What’s a mini-doc? I don’t know. Or, rather, it’s what I’m doing with this new series 🙂 Here’s one: