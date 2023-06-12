Fado ao Carmo in Lisboa

Posted on June 12, 2023 by acline

I’m working a promotional video for Ensemble Iberica regarding fado. Here’s some smartphone footage from a recent show in Lisboa, Portugal.

This entry was posted in documentary, video. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.