The Rhetorica Network
Rhetorica is my blog about documentary film and photography since March 2021. All posts from the previous version of Rhetorica, dating back to 2002, are available on archive.org.
About Rhetorica
Rhetorica began as a press-politics blog that grew out of a web project I began in 1998 as part of my graduate studies in rhetoric. My name is Dr. Andrew R. Cline. I am an Emeritus Professor of Media & Journalism at Missouri State University. I currently live in Aveiro, Portugal where I continue to write and do documentary film and photography projects.
Archives
Categories
Meta
European Marathon; I Walked :-)
Posted on May 2, 2023 by acline
This entry was posted in video and tagged social media, video, YouTube. Bookmark the permalink.