Pre Announcement of Eyewitness

Posted on April 7, 2023 by acline

A few years back Carbon Trace Productions started a website called Eyewitness that functioned as publishing venue for short, newsy items that didn’t quite fit the term documentary. We imagined that we would publish such non-fiction videos regularly. That didn’t happen.

I’m re-starting Eyewitness for myself on Rhetorica — mostly as an online portfolio. It’ll be a place to see all that I do without having to jump around the internet.

I should have the site ready to go in about two weeks. I could probably finish the work this afternoon, but I’m enjoying the spring sunshine in Aveiro, Portugal. I’m just not in a hurry anymore 🙂

