Theme Construction Ahead

I began Rhetorica in 2002 (following its first iteration as Presidential Campaign Rhetoric 2000) using the Greymatter blogging script. I moved from that to MovableType a couple of years later. Their business model changed in a way that didn’t make me happy, so I jumped to WordPress where I have been for more than 15 years. I had the theme written for me to keep the style I began with MovableType.

If you’re curious about what all that looked like, click the archive.org link in the sidebar.

The Rhetorica theme just can’t keep up anymore. It’s time to change — and for good this time (in case you’re remembering a few earlier attempts to change the theme).

All that is to say things could look a little weird around here for a couple of weeks.