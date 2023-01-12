January 12, 2023

Rhetorica in Portugal

I wish every member of my massive audience a wonderful New Year!

Mine is off to a good start — in Portugal 🙂

I now live in the beautiful town of Aveiro in the north of Portugal on the coast.

No other changes to report 😉

Posted by acline | January 12, 2023 | Posted in: blogging | Comments (0)

Leave a Reply

Powered by: Wordpress
wordpress