Rhetorica Update

I’m in the process of moving to Portugal.

That combined with teaching my last semester at Missouri State University has led to a hectic time in my life. So not much posting here of late.

Once I get settled, I’ll begin editing Trinity. And I’ll be back to something like regular posting here.

Until then, follow me on YouTube and Instagram. I’ve left Twitter for good. It wasn’t doing anything for me other than helping me waste time. Could be true for the other platforms, too 🙂