December 21, 2022

Rhetorica Update

I’m in the process of moving to Portugal.

That combined with teaching my last semester at Missouri State University has led to a hectic time in my life. So not much posting here of late.

Once I get settled, I’ll begin editing Trinity. And I’ll be back to something like regular posting here.

Until then, follow me on YouTube and Instagram. I’ve left Twitter for good. It wasn’t doing anything for me other than helping me waste time. Could be true for the other platforms, too 🙂

Posted by acline | December 21, 2022

2 Responses

  1. Tim Schmoyer  December 21st, 2022 at 11:56 pm

    Safe travels, Andy! Wishing you the best for holidays and the next year 🙂

  2. acline  December 24th, 2022 at 10:52 am

    Hey Tim! Thanks, man. I hope all is well with you and yours 🙂

