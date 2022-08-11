In Search of an Idea

I’m teaching MED512 Documentary Practicum this fall. The semester begins on 22 August.

The class will complete a short documentary film about a Springfield topic over 16 weeks. They’ll get hands-on experience doing all the things.

The goal for the class is to finish a good film in time to submit it to the Broadcast Education Association Festival of Arts — an international competition of student and faculty media. Our overall media program at Missouri State ranks 4th. Our documentary program ranks 21st.

I have high expectations. I’ll be taking my readers along for the ride.

Step one: A story idea.

Stay tuned…