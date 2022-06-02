Episode 2 of Our Expat Journey

The Rhetorica Network is my documentary film brand. This blog offers commentary and analysis about documentary filmmaking and information about my films. Important: Owing to a server snafu, much of what I published between 2002 and 2021 was lost. You may find the content from the early years of this blog at Archive.org. The Rhetorica Network once offered analysis and commentary about the rhetoric of the press-politics relationship in America. --Andrew R. Cline, Ph.D.