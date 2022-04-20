April 20, 2022

Back to the Land … Back to Work

I’m doing cinematography (and documentary consulting) for a film about the back-to-the-land movement in Missouri Ozarks. Director Denise Vaughn and I have been working on capturing this history from the original folks who came to the Ozarks looking to create a new way of rural life in America in the mid-1970s. Work started last summer but was halted by the omicron surge.

This weekend I’ll be filming at an Earth Day event near West Plains, Missouri. More details soon.

