Students and faculty from Missouri State University are in the middle of a 2-week research trip to Jamaica doing water-quality testing and a study of how water flows through the karst topography on the southwest coast. It’s important work because many people living in the Bluefields area rely on streams and springs for their daily water.

I’m along for the ride with one of my students who is interested in making a career of documentary filmmaking. We’re documenting the trip, the research, and working up a couple pf personality profiles about locals who are important members of the community.

This scene happens, oh, every evening on Belmont Point.

Members of the research team enjoying the above scene.

Students taking care of social media.

Locals playing checkers at a rural tavern.