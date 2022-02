Call it a working vacation 🙂

I’ll be working with two professors in the Department of Geography, Geology, and Planning at Missouri State University to document a long-running water-quality study. The resulting video won’t be a documentary really. But the purpose is to explain what they are doing and the benefits to the community.

I’ll also be on the lookout for other stories.

