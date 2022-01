Here’s a look behind the scenes (BTS in film lingo) on Hill 50 near Quang Ngai in Vietnam. Cinematographer Taye Taye is filming a discussion about the events of 5 March 1966 with three of the Marines who fought in this place. Field Producer Ha Hoang Beavers is recording audio.

I always try to get some BTS shots while working.

And posting this is a good way to remind you tant you can watch A Vietnam Peace Story by clicking the link!