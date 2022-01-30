Listen to My Podcast

I started the Dr. Cline’s Peripatetic School of Media podcast primarily as a way (among several) to post class content online for my students. COVID is taking a toll. Most classes during the first two weeks of this semester have seen 3/4 attendance at best.

The podcast is not a substitute for class. Although in conjunction with class content I post to Facebook (and being generally available online), students who have to miss class won’t miss much.

But I’d also like the podcast to be of general interest to people interested in the subjects I teach, including: documentary filmmaking, journalism, and media ethics. You’ll find the list of my current classes on the sidebar.

The cheesy soundtrack is merely for personal amusement 🙂