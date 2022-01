My latest film — A Vietnam Peace Story — is now available on Vimeo On Demand.

Watch the trailer:

A Vietnam Peace Story [Official Trailer].mp4 from acline on Vimeo.

I have finished entering it in the film festivals. Only modest success with this one, which is a bit disappointing. I’m awaiting the results from the Broadcast Education Association Festival of Arts.

It’s now time to release it to the public.

Please feel free to share the link. Thank you.