April 23, 2021
Archive.org has you covered (me too)
You can find every post from the first 19 years of Rhetorica at Archive.org.
Important: Owing to a server snafu in 2018, much of what I published between 2002 and 2021 was lost. You may find the content from the early years of this blog at Archive.org. The Rhetorica Network offers analysis and commentary about the rhetoric of the American conversation. --Andrew R. Cline, Ph.D.
