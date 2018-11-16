Here’s the 2018-2019 reel of work by Carbon Trace Productions. Since 2015, we’ve completed six documentary films including the award-winning feature Downtown: A New American Dream. All of these films are now free to watch on Vimeo. Just visit carbontrace.net. And we’ve produced several videos for humanitarian organizations including the Syrian American Medical Society and MSU Care. I am very proud of this work, my student documentary team and the professional staff, including Shannon Cay Bowers, Shane Franklin, Taye Abithi Taye, and Tyler Beck. Soon, all my Rhetorica and Facebook friends will be able to help. I expect Carbon Trace Productions to get its 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status in January, which means you’ll be able to make tax-deductible donations to keep this work moving forward and help students learn to tell compelling stories.

Carbon Trace Productions from acline on Vimeo.