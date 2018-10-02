October 2, 2018

“Joonyper” Wins Festival Award

Joonyper from acline on Vimeo.

“Joonyper” — a film by Carbon Trace Productions — won Best Documentary/Reality Short at the Ozark Mountain Webfest.

