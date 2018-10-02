“Joonyper” Wins Festival Award
Joonyper from acline on Vimeo.
“Joonyper” — a film by Carbon Trace Productions — won Best Documentary/Reality Short at the Ozark Mountain Webfest.
The Rhetorica Network offers analysis and commentary about the rhetoric of journalism, politics, and our culture. This site features the Rhetorica web log, a rhetoric primer, a primer of critical techniques, and information for citizens. The character of Rhetorica represents the purposes and canons of classical rhetoric. --Andrew R. Cline, Ph.D.
Joonyper from acline on Vimeo.
“Joonyper” — a film by Carbon Trace Productions — won Best Documentary/Reality Short at the Ozark Mountain Webfest.