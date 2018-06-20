Why I Laugh at Millennials
I’m a Baby Boomer.
And I’m an admirer of the theory of generational personality developed by William Strauss and Neil Howe.
Add one more thing: I’m a fan of the Milennial generation of which my daughter is a member.
But I laugh at them. I laugh at them to shame them. I laugh at them as a rhetorical strategy. I want to convince them to vote in numbers that would eclipse my generation. I want them to save us from ourselves.
So I laugh at them and shame them. I shame them on Facebook. I shame them in the classroom. I shame them in face-to-face conversations. I shame them because I’m ashamed of my own generation and the mess we’ve made of things. I shame them because I cannot think of a more effective way to engage them on the topic of voting (and I’m ashamed of that).
I don’t tell them how to vote or what politicians to support because I trust and admire most of their values.
I shame myself because I’m begging them to vote.